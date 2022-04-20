Insider Buying: Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Director Buys 10,750 Shares of Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) Director Barry Lee James purchased 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

