Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 42,298 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at $196,739,547.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 225,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

