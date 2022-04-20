Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 42,298 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at $196,739,547.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 225,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CRCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.