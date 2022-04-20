Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Acquires 199,928 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Rating) insider Peter Thomas acquired 199,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,992.80 ($14,700.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Decmil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.