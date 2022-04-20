Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys 28,214 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 28,214 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.73) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($387,272.57).
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.39. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.80).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
