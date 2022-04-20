Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys 28,214 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison purchased 28,214 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.73) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($387,272.57).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.39. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.09) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.47) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.25) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.63).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

