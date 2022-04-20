Insider Buying: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases 22,265 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.64 per share, with a total value of $1,973,569.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,248,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 73,211 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.19 per share, with a total value of $6,529,689.09.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43.

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 9,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,813. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

