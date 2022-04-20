Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.42 ($9.87) per share, with a total value of A$134,200.00 ($98,676.47).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.25 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of A$132,450.00 ($97,389.71).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of A$133,350.00 ($98,051.47).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.89 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of A$138,880.00 ($102,117.65).

On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($98,088.24).

On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,330.00 ($103,183.82).

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($104,514.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

About Eagers Automotive (Get Rating)

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

