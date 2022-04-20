Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,050,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,696,879.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

