Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,885,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,528.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

Shares of HMTV stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

