Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 18 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($197.89).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, David Bower purchased 22 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($190.35).
- On Monday, February 21st, David Bower purchased 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($197.54).
HSV traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 840 ($10.93). 696,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,555. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 813.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08).
HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
