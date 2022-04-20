Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower purchased 18 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($197.89).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, David Bower purchased 22 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($190.35).

On Monday, February 21st, David Bower purchased 21 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($197.54).

HSV traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 840 ($10.93). 696,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,555. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 813.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.47).

HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.