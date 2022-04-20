Insider Buying: Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Buys 13,088 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

LON JTC opened at GBX 729.62 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 813.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Jtc Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.30) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.80) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

