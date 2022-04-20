Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £292.60 ($380.69).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 28 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($406.19).
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.55 ($13.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.54. The stock has a market cap of £633.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Get Rating)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
