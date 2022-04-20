Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 21,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,504,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner bought 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,617. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

