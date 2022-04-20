Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires 51 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($179.16).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Ken Murphy acquired 50 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £138.50 ($180.20).

On Friday, January 21st, Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($179.86).

Shares of LON TSCO traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270.63 ($3.52). 21,591,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,781,523. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.16. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.15).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

