Insider Buying: Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider Buys 2,758,000 Shares of Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Phillips bought 2,758,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £27,580 ($35,883.42).

Shares of LON TRX traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

