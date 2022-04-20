Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 3,287 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.96. 59,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.11 and its 200-day moving average is $349.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

