Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 103,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,959. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,454,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

