Insider Selling: Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($29.92), for a total value of £20,033 ($26,064.27).

Shares of AFX stock traded down GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,305 ($29.99). 277,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,624. Alpha FX Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of £972.43 million and a PE ratio of 41.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,868.27.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.