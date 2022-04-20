Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $45.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,564.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,687.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,794.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,349.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

