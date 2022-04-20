Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,334 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,334 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $235,464.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 460,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,239,257.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85.

On Wednesday, April 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10.

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

CorVel stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.70. 26,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,654. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

