Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 24,630 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $854,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $702,380.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $11,686,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Datto in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

