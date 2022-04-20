Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,396 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($55,711.37).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,849.65).
Shares of ROO traded up GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.23 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,873. Deliveroo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.57.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
