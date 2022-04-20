Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,396 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($55,711.37).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deliveroo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,849.65).

Shares of ROO traded up GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.23 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,873. Deliveroo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.