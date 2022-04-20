Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00.

FROG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

