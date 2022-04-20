Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,494,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,270 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OSH traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,751. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,800,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,370 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

