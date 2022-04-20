Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells 455 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 32,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,733,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

