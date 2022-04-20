Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 577 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $11,493.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 6,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

