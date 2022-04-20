Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,834 shares in the company, valued at C$419,170.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.62. 64,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.07.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.