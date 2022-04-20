Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total transaction of C$733,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,323.33.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

