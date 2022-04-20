Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Switch stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 630.80 and a beta of 0.74. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

