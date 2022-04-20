Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells 31,800 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$48,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,577 shares in the company, valued at C$960,192.81.

Christopher Scott Budau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Scott Budau sold 6,800 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$10,404.00.

TSE TXP traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.43. 182,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock has a market cap of C$301.35 million and a PE ratio of 43.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

