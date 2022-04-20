Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$10,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,846.81.

Christopher Scott Budau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$48,654.00.

TSE TXP traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,329. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$301.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.