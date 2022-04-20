Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total value of $568,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00.

VRTX traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.35. 41,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.