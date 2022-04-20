Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 13,042 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.14. 1,075,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,201.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.57. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workday by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Workday by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

