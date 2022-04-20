Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Insmed has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $35,308,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

