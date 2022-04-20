Insperity (NSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Insperity to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

