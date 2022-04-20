Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.43.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

