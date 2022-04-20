Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.43.
A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.97.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
