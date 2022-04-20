Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

