Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of IBP opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

