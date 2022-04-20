Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

IBP stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

