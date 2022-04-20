Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $270.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.52 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Insulet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

