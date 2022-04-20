Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

