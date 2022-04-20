Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

