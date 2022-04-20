Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

IBKR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 1,329,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $39,839,594. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

