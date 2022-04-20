Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,839,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

