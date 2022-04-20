Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $39,839,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

