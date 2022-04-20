InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.53) to GBX 5,675 ($73.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 5,400 ($70.26) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

