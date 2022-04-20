InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.46) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 5,400 ($70.26) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.53) to GBX 5,675 ($73.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

