International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. 7,166,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

