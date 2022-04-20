International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $157.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.91.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

