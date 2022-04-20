International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

IBM stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

