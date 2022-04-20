International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.50).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 142.73 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.46.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

